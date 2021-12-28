BJP silent on financial irregularities, alleges Keshav

ANANTAPUR

28 December 2021 23:58 IST

It is not questioning attacks on Opposition parties, says PAC chairman

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), instead of urging the Centre to initiate action against the State government for diverting funds from 15 Centrally-sponsored schemes, is turning a blind eye to financial irregularities in the State and attacks being committed on cadres of opposition parties, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman and TDP leader Payyavula Keshav alleged.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Mr. Keshav asked BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, who is attending a ‘Praja Agraha Sabha’, to ask his party members to oppose the criminal cases reportedly being filed against Opposition leaders and to question the YSRCP government over the ‘re-branding of Central schemes.

“While ₹1.50 lakh is given to a beneficiary under the PM Awas Yojana, ₹30,000 comes from the MGNREGS but it is being implemented as ‘Jagananna Housing Scheme’ without even a single rupee being invested by the State government. But the State BJP chooses to remain silent,” Mr. Keshav alleged.

“It is surprising that the State BJP chose to support the protests for Amaravati capital only after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about it in Tirupati. They are not questioning the State police and the government’s stand on the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case or the attack on Narasapuram MP K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju,” he alleged.

The TDP leader said it was too early for them to comment on whether they would forge an alliance with another political party for the 2024 elections.