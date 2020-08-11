BJP senior leader Suryaprakash Rao joins YSRCP

On the day when Somu Veeraju took over as the BJP State president, the party’s Srikakulam cadre received a jolt as senior leader Rokkam Suryaprakasha Rao joined the YSR Congress Party in Amaravati on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Minister for Fisheries and Dairy Development Sidiri Appala Raju and other YSRCP senior leaders welcomed into into the party fold.

Mr. Surya Prakasha Rao, who contested election from Etcherla on the BJP ticket, switched loyalty to the YSRCP, reportedly after an assurance from the party high command. Mr. Suryaprakash Rao, who led an agitation demanding BC status for the Telaga community, said that the YSRCP alone would be able to do justice to all sections of the society.

In a statement, Mr. Krishnadas hailed Mr. Suryaprakash Rao joining the party and hoped that more leaders from other parties would follow the suit.