BJP seeks salary hike for village and ward volunteers

Former MLA and senior BJP leader P. Vishnu Kumar Raju demanded an increment in salaries for village/ward volunteers working for the State government.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that the volunteers were not being paid in commensurate to the work done by them. He said that the government should consider paying them at least ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 per month, instead of ₹5,000.

He also criticised the YSRCP government and questioned why the party members were celebrating on completion of one year. He said that the government has failed on all fronts, especially in providing succour to the poor.

He said that Polavaram project seems to be delayed for almost a year. Anna canteens which were useful for the poor are closed. They might have come in handy for the poor during the lockdown, he said.

“In the State, we might get gold, but not sand. If the issue continues, this will severely affect building construction workers. The extra rates which the government is charging for liquor is affecting the poor, as they are purchasing ₹100 liquor bottle for ₹300. The financial aid provided by the Centre is being claimed as the money given by the State government,” he said.

MLC P.V.N. Madhav said that on the completion of one year of Modi government, a month-long programmes will be conducted. The programmes include door-to-door campaign from June 15 to 22 and others.