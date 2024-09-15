ADVERTISEMENT

BJP seeks relief for flood victims in Vizianagaram district

Published - September 15, 2024 11:19 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

BJP leaders in Vizianagaram urge the State Government for immediate relief measures for flood-affected farmers, seeking financial assistance

K Srinivasa Rao

BJP’s K.S. Babu speaking to media in Rajam of Vizianagaram district on Sunday (September 15, 2024). Kisan Morcha leader Palavalasa Simhachalam (left) is also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vizianagaram district vice president K.S. Babu and BJP’s Kisan Morcha President of Vizianagaram district Palavalasa Simhachalam on Sunday (September 15, 2024) urged the State Government to announce immediate relief measures for farmers of various villages of Santhakaviti, Vangara, Rajam, Cheepurupalli, Garividi and other places, where thousands of crops were inundated due to recent heavy rains followed by floods in low-lying areas of Madduvalasa and other reservoirs.

Speaking to the media in Rajam, Mr. Babu said that each farmer had invested around ₹20,000 per acre and lost it due to floods. Mr. Simhachalam sought financial assistance for tenant farmers also. The BJP leaders said that they would submit a report to Collector B.R. Ambedkar in the grievance cell on Monday (September 16, 2024) to draw his attention over the crop damage in 25,000 acres on the district.

