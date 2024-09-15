BJP seeks relief for flood victims in Vizianagaram district

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vizianagaram district vice president K.S. Babu and BJP’s Kisan Morcha President of Vizianagaram district Palavalasa Simhachalam on Sunday (September 15, 2024) urged the State Government to announce immediate relief measures for farmers of various villages of Santhakaviti, Vangara, Rajam, Cheepurupalli, Garividi and other places, where thousands of crops were inundated due to recent heavy rains followed by floods in low-lying areas of Madduvalasa and other reservoirs.

Speaking to the media in Rajam, Mr. Babu said that each farmer had invested around ₹20,000 per acre and lost it due to floods. Mr. Simhachalam sought financial assistance for tenant farmers also. The BJP leaders said that they would submit a report to Collector B.R. Ambedkar in the grievance cell on Monday (September 16, 2024) to draw his attention over the crop damage in 25,000 acres on the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.