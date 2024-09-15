GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP seeks relief for flood victims in Vizianagaram district

BJP leaders in Vizianagaram urge the State Government for immediate relief measures for flood-affected farmers, seeking financial assistance

Published - September 15, 2024 11:19 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
BJP’s K.S. Babu speaking to media in Rajam of Vizianagaram district on Sunday (September 15, 2024). Kisan Morcha leader Palavalasa Simhachalam (left) is also seen.

BJP’s K.S. Babu speaking to media in Rajam of Vizianagaram district on Sunday (September 15, 2024). Kisan Morcha leader Palavalasa Simhachalam (left) is also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vizianagaram district vice president K.S. Babu and BJP’s Kisan Morcha President of Vizianagaram district Palavalasa Simhachalam on Sunday (September 15, 2024) urged the State Government to announce immediate relief measures for farmers of various villages of Santhakaviti, Vangara, Rajam, Cheepurupalli, Garividi and other places, where thousands of crops were inundated due to recent heavy rains followed by floods in low-lying areas of Madduvalasa and other reservoirs.

Speaking to the media in Rajam, Mr. Babu said that each farmer had invested around ₹20,000 per acre and lost it due to floods. Mr. Simhachalam sought financial assistance for tenant farmers also. The BJP leaders said that they would submit a report to Collector B.R. Ambedkar in the grievance cell on Monday (September 16, 2024) to draw his attention over the crop damage in 25,000 acres on the district.

Published - September 15, 2024 11:19 am IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / rains / flood

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.