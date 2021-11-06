BJP seeks reduction of State taxes on fuel prices in Andhra Pradesh

“The government must immediately roll back both the 'Amaravati cess' of levying ₹4 per liter on petrol and diesel”

The Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government must immediately roll back both the 'Amaravati cess' of levying ₹4 per liter on petrol and diesel, and the road development cess of ₹2 as it failed to construct the State capital at Amaravati and repair roads, alleged Bharatiya Janata Party district president K.N.V. Srinivas.

Leading a rally from Tower Clock to RDO’s office here and holding a dharna seeking the reduction in VAT on the fuels, Mr. Srinivas pointed out that 17 States and 11 Union Territories has reduced the VAT or other local levies to bring down the fuel prices below ₹100-mark, but Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not bothered about the woes of the common people.

“He is playing a fiddle in Tadepalli, while the proverbial Rome is burning,” Mr. Srinivas quipped.

People are watching his actions and the lack of development and the sharp rise in fuel prices, which are among the highest in the country and are leading to a rise in the prices of essentials. While the TDP government collected ₹2 per liter as Amaravati cess, the present government increased it to ₹4 and added road cess to fleece the common people, he alleged.

He said that party leaders submitted a memorandum to the Revenue Divisional Officer seeking an immediate reduction in the local levies on prices of petrol and diesel so that the reduction affected by the Narendra Modi government could be passed on to the people.