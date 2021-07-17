BJP seeks probe into unaccounted for expenditure in TDP, YSRCP terms

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

17 July 2021 00:13 IST

Party has written a letter to Governor to this effect: GVL

The BJP has written a letter to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, seeking an inquiry into the alleged unaccounted for expenditure of nearly ₹1 lakh crore during the term of the TDP government and that of the YSRCP so far, Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the party State meeting here on Friday, Mr. Narasimha Rao said, “The YSRCP government should offer clarity on ₹41,000-crore expenditure that is allegedly unaccounted for. The TDP government led by N. Chandrababu Naidu too had spent more than ₹53,000 crore, which was unaccounted for as exposed by the Comptroller and Auditor General.”

“The BJP appreciates PAC Chairman Payyavula Keshav’s fight in respect of the ₹41,000 crore unaccounted for expenditure. We demand former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu to speak on the unaccounted for expenditure during the TDP term,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

EWS quota

Referring to the 10% EWS reservation, Mr. Narasimha Rao said the State government delayed implementing the Central government’s decision.

Mr. Narasimha Rao welcomed the Ministry of Jal Sakthi’s gazette notification on the jurisdiction of the Krishna and Godavari river management boards, calling it a historic decision to “strengthen the relationship between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.”

BJP State president Somu Veerraju was present.