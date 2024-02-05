ADVERTISEMENT

BJP seeks probe into ‘TDR bond scandal’ in Kakinada

February 05, 2024 03:30 am | Updated 03:30 am IST - KAKINADA

KMC authorities chose private land for the two civic projects despite availability of government land, allege party leaders

The Hindu Bureau

BJP district president Chilukuri Ramakrishna (second from right) and other leaders at a press conference in Kakinada city on Sunday.

BJP Kakinada district president Chilukuri Ramakrishna on Sunday demanded a probe into the alleged scandal surrounding the release of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds, worth ₹500 crore, by the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) to secure nine acres of land for two civic projects in Kakinada city.

The KMC released ₹250 crore worth of TDR bonds so far to secure four acres of land for the construction of a power substation in the Dummulapeta area. The civic body has also proposed to issue TDR bonds worth another ₹250 crore for four more acres for the solid waste management plant in the same area.

Speaking to the media at a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Ramkurmar alleged, “KMC authorities have chosen private land for the two civic projects in Dummulapeta despite the availability of government land. The KMC authorities have also prepared the proposals with huge land costs as against the actual costs to float the TDR bonds.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ramkumar and BJP leaders Duvvuri Subramanyam, Gatti Satyanarayana and E. Malakondayya demanded a probe into the scandal and said they would approach the Governor to appraise him of the scandal. Mr. Subramanyam alleged that the KMC had already sold the TDR bonds worth ₹15-20 crore in the substation project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US