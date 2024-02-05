GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP seeks probe into ‘TDR bond scandal’ in Kakinada

KMC authorities chose private land for the two civic projects despite availability of government land, allege party leaders

February 05, 2024 03:30 am | Updated 03:30 am IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau
BJP district president Chilukuri Ramakrishna (second from right) and other leaders at a press conference in Kakinada city on Sunday.

BJP district president Chilukuri Ramakrishna (second from right) and other leaders at a press conference in Kakinada city on Sunday.

BJP Kakinada district president Chilukuri Ramakrishna on Sunday demanded a probe into the alleged scandal surrounding the release of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds, worth ₹500 crore, by the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) to secure nine acres of land for two civic projects in Kakinada city.

The KMC released ₹250 crore worth of TDR bonds so far to secure four acres of land for the construction of a power substation in the Dummulapeta area. The civic body has also proposed to issue TDR bonds worth another ₹250 crore for four more acres for the solid waste management plant in the same area.

Speaking to the media at a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Ramkurmar alleged, “KMC authorities have chosen private land for the two civic projects in Dummulapeta despite the availability of government land. The KMC authorities have also prepared the proposals with huge land costs as against the actual costs to float the TDR bonds.”

Mr. Ramkumar and BJP leaders Duvvuri Subramanyam, Gatti Satyanarayana and E. Malakondayya demanded a probe into the scandal and said they would approach the Governor to appraise him of the scandal. Mr. Subramanyam alleged that the KMC had already sold the TDR bonds worth ₹15-20 crore in the substation project.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.