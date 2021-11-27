BJP seeks judicial probe into handling of Kadapa floods

KADAPA

27 November 2021 01:19 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded a judicial probe by a retired judge into the handling of the flood situation that led to loss of lives and property in Rajampeta division.

After extensively touring the affected areas, the delegation said ‘human error and negligence’ was the reason behind the collapse of Annamayya project. The delegation, led by the party’s State secretary N. Ramesh Naidu, submitted a representation to this effect to Collector V. Vijayarama Raju on Friday.

“We fully agree with the view after talking to the people and observing the ground realities,” he said, demanding an increase in compensation to the kin of the deceased from ₹5 lakh to ₹1 crore. The party also sought increased compensation for partial loss of property, damaged houses, loss of livestock and paddy stocked in the houses.