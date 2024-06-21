GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP seeks inquiry into liquor and sand policies during YSRCP tenure in Andhra Pradesh

In letters to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, BJP State chief Purandeswari says there is a need for a thorough probe into ‘corrupt practices’ in sand mining licensing system and manufacture and distribution of liquor

Published - June 21, 2024 09:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president and Rajahmundry MP-elect Daggubati Purandeswari has written two letters to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on sand mining and liquor sales in Andhra Pradesh during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) tenure.

In the letters dated June 20, Ms. Purandeswari urged the Chief Minister to order an inquiry into corruption in sand mining and liquor sales.

Ms. Purandeswari said the YSRCP government had changed the sand policy, centralised the licensing system for sand excavation, and issued licence to Delhi-based JP Power Ventures.

This company was supposed to pay a royalty of ₹63 crore per month (₹760 crore per year), she said.

An inquiry into the sand mining licensing system and related issues was necessary, given the allegations that the royalty was not paid and that YSRCP leaders were involved in sand mining, she said.

NGT norms

The government was requested to follow the National Green Tribunal (NGT) norms while formulating the sand policy. As per the NGT norms, heavy machinery should not be used in dredging sand in the river and boatsman societies only should be engaged. On-line billing should only be permitted.

The government could consider the possibility of supplying purified sand in 25-kg bags such as cement through reputed houses such as Tatas or Birlas, she said, adding that a transparent e-auction of sand reaches should be conducted and ensure quality sand was available at affordable prices for the citizens.

In another letter, Ms. Purandeswari stressed the need for a CBI probe into the liquor sales. She also stressed the need for an inquiry into all the breweries that were allegedly forcibly given on lease, or taken away at minimal rates. She also stressed the need for a probe into charges of corruption in the Breweries Corporation of A.P. in the procurement and distribution of liquor.

‘Substandard materials’

Ms. Purandeswari further said that substandard raw materials were used in manufacturing alcohol. “There is a possiibilty of using synthetic alcohol (which is not to be used in food consumption) as its cost is half that of bioethanol. Also, outdated distillation and purification equipment have been used in the manufacture of liquor,” she said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / corruption & bribery / mining / distiller and brewer

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.