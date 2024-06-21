BJP seeks inquiry into liquor and sand policies during YSRCP tenure in Andhra Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president and Rajahmundry MP-elect Daggubati Purandeswari has written two letters to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on sand mining and liquor sales in Andhra Pradesh during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) tenure.

In the letters dated June 20, Ms. Purandeswari urged the Chief Minister to order an inquiry into corruption in sand mining and liquor sales.

Ms. Purandeswari said the YSRCP government had changed the sand policy, centralised the licensing system for sand excavation, and issued licence to Delhi-based JP Power Ventures.

This company was supposed to pay a royalty of ₹63 crore per month (₹760 crore per year), she said.

An inquiry into the sand mining licensing system and related issues was necessary, given the allegations that the royalty was not paid and that YSRCP leaders were involved in sand mining, she said.

NGT norms

The government was requested to follow the National Green Tribunal (NGT) norms while formulating the sand policy. As per the NGT norms, heavy machinery should not be used in dredging sand in the river and boatsman societies only should be engaged. On-line billing should only be permitted.

The government could consider the possibility of supplying purified sand in 25-kg bags such as cement through reputed houses such as Tatas or Birlas, she said, adding that a transparent e-auction of sand reaches should be conducted and ensure quality sand was available at affordable prices for the citizens.

In another letter, Ms. Purandeswari stressed the need for a CBI probe into the liquor sales. She also stressed the need for an inquiry into all the breweries that were allegedly forcibly given on lease, or taken away at minimal rates. She also stressed the need for a probe into charges of corruption in the Breweries Corporation of A.P. in the procurement and distribution of liquor.

‘Substandard materials’

Ms. Purandeswari further said that substandard raw materials were used in manufacturing alcohol. “There is a possiibilty of using synthetic alcohol (which is not to be used in food consumption) as its cost is half that of bioethanol. Also, outdated distillation and purification equipment have been used in the manufacture of liquor,” she said.