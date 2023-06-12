ADVERTISEMENT

BJP seeks inquiry by sitting High Court judge into alienation of Hathiramji Mutt land

June 12, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Bhanuprakash Reddy denounces the sacking of mutt mahant Arjun Das

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader G. Bhanuprakash Reddy has demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court into the allegations pertaining to the alienation of land belonging to Hathiramji Mutt worth thousands of crores of rupees.

“Hundreds of acres of land have been alienated without any merit. The inquiry should also cover the encroachments done by political leaders even in the past,” Mr. Bhanuprakash Reddy told the media here on June 12 (Monday).

Smelling a conspiracy in the appointment of an endowments official as in-charge of the mutt affairs, he denounced the sacking of mahant Arjun Das.

The BJP leader accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders of encroaching upon temple lands and working hand in glove with the endowments officials. “The recent appointment of an official as the in-charge of Hathiramji Mutt is a pre-planned move to grab valuable land properties,” he said.

The BJP leader also warned that his party would not hesitate to move the court of law if required and demanded handing over of the administrative affairs of the mutt to religious heads instead of officials.

