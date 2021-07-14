Andhra Pradesh

BJP seeks extension of deadline for filing objections against draft plan

BJP State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju met the Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y. Srilakshmi on Tuesday and sought her intervention in extending the deadline for filing of objections against the VMRDA Draft Master Plant 2041, till August 31.

The BJP leader submitted a memorandum to the Principal Secretary on behalf of the party. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that at some places, the draft master plan proposes widening of roads beyond what was needed and at others, roads were proposed to be laid across housing layouts, which were already approved by VUDA. Ms. Srilakshmi said that she would look into it.


