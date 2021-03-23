BJP seeks cancellation of sand contract

‘State govt. hiked the price from ₹370 to ₹470 a tonne’

A protest was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Collectorate here on Tuesday demanding immediate cancellation of the sand contract given to Jaypee Power by the State government.

BJP State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that giving the sand contract to Jaypee as part of the fourth policy on sand was not correct. He wondered whether the earlier three policies on sand were a failure. He also sought to know as to why the State government had hiked the price of sand from ₹370 to ₹470 a tonne before the contract was given to Jaypee.

He said that Andhra Pradesh was the only State in the country, where ₹370 was taken by the government and ₹100 was given to the company on each tonne of sand. He also alleged that the company records show that the maximum number of partners in the company were YSR Congress Party MPs. He demanded that the State government come out with an explanation on it.

Party State executive members N. Vijayananda Reddy and Sagi Kasi Viswanadha Raju and party leaders Koppisetty Sankara Rao and Manjula were among those who participated in the protest.