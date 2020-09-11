BJP seeks action plan to prevent attacks on temples in State

ONGOLE

11 September 2020 23:36 IST

‘Bring to book those responsible for arson at Antarvedi’

BJP Mahila Morcha national in-charge D. Purandeswari on Friday urged the State government to come up a with an action plan to stop the “increasing attacks” on temples across the State.

Leading a protest by the party activists demanding the release of those arrested in connection with a protest staged at Antarvedi in East Godavari district, Ms. Purandeswari said handing over of the case relating to burning of the temple chariot indirectly amounted to admitting the government’s failure to offer protection to places of worship belonging to the Hindus.

Those responsible for the arson at Antarvedi should be immediately brought to book, she said.

Temple lands

It was unfortunate that there had been a series of attacks on temples in the State, the latest being the one at Antarvedi, she said, adding that large tracts of lands belonging to temples had also been encroached upon.

While the State government extended subsidies for pilgrimage to members of other religious communities, the facility had not been extended to those visiting Hindu pilgrimage centres, she lamented.