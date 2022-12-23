ADVERTISEMENT

BJP SC Morcha plans to organise 48-hour demonstration in Guntur from December 26 against Andhra Pradesh government’s ‘anti-Dalit’ policies 

December 23, 2022 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The demonstration will be led by BJP Andhra Pradesh president Somu Veerraju. 

V. Raghavendra

Somu Veerraju. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The BJP SC Morcha is organising a 48-hour demonstration outside the Collectorate in Guntur from December 26 morning in protest against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s anti-Dalit policies. It will be led by BJP State president Somu Veerraju. 

SC Morcha State general secretary M. Prem Kumar said in a press release that various loan schemes offered to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) were confined to rhetoric, as a consequence of which those communities had to run from pillar to post to raise loans for their petty businesses and some livelihood programmes, but in vain. Besides, there were no jobs for lakhs of youth belonging to the SCs. 

SC colonies have no basic infrastructure such as roads and drains and their small land holdings were snatched by the government on various pretexts. Physical attacks on the SCs were increasing as the government turned a blind eye to such incidents. 

Of the ₹1,60,000 crore given by the Central government for SC welfare schemes, A.P. got ₹32,000 crore, which was apparently diverted by the State for other purposes, Mr. Prem Kumar added. 

