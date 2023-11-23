BJP SC Morcha opposes ‘forcible conversion’ of Scheduled Caste members in Andhra Pradesh

November 23, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The BJP’s SC Morcha has objected to the alleged forcible conversion of members of Scheduled Castes and said it will thwart any such move.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, the SC Morcha’s State president Gudise Devanand said SC communities such as Malas and Madigas were being converted into other faiths with the help of allurement such as cheaper loans, freebies and other schemes, which he said was unacceptable.

“The trend is happening across the State, from Madakasira to Parvatipuram,” he claimed. While insisting that the morcha was not against voluntary conversion, Mr. Devanand, however, demanded that the converted be accorded the ‘BC-C’ status as the SC tag was meant only for those communities among Hindus.

Attacking the State government, Mr. Devanand said the ruling YSR Congress Party was bent on instilling fear in the Opposition by foisting fake cases or trying to muzzle dissent using police.

Appealing to the SC communities to strengthen the party, he said the morcha would stand with them and fight against oppression. BJP district president Sasibhushan Reddy, State secretary Bala Krishna and SC Morcha district president Sri Ramulu took part.

Meanwhile, the State-wide motorcycle rally by the SC Morcha, taken out to commemorate the fortnight-long ‘Constitution Day’ celebrations, entered Kadapa on Thursday.