BJP SC Morcha accuses YSRCP government of withdrawing welfare schemes

December 26, 2022 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - GUNTUR

Accusing the YSRCP government of withdrawing 26 schemes pertaining to the welfare of Scheduled Castes, the BJP SC Morcha activists on December 26 (Monday) launched a 48-hour protest near the Guntur Collectorate. They demanded that all these welfare schemes be reintroduced.

BJP SC Morcha Andhra Pradesh unit president G. Devanand alleged that the YSRCP government had diverted the funds of ₹32,000 crore from the SC Corporations.

“The State government is responsible for the prevailing unemployment of the SC youth. The Ministers belonging to the communities are doing nothing for the welfare of SCs. They should resign from the Cabinet on moral grounds,” he said.

BJP SC Morcha national president Shambhuprasad Baldevdasji Tundiya said that they had been agitating to mount pressure on the State government to implement the welfare schemes of the SCs in letter and spirit.

The BJP will not tolerate diversion of funds meant for welfare of SCs, he said.

Mr. Tundiya said that the Central government had introduced 26 welfare schemes under SC Corporation and all of them must be implemented in Andhra Pradesh too.

BJP national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana questioned as to who gave the right to the State government to divert the SC Sub-Plan funds being provided by the Central government.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is diverting the SC sub-plan funds in the name of Navaratnalu. He has lost the moral rights of asking for votes,” said Mr. Lakshminarayana.