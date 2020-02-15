BJP rules out any truck YSRCP, TDP

Bharatiya Janata Party State co-incharge and national secretary Sunil Deodhar has ruled out any alliance with TDP and YSRCP.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Deodhar made it clear that BJP and Jana Sena Party would fight the coming local body elections together and a long battle was ahead with political rivals YSRCP and TDP.

When asked whether YSRCP would join NDA, he said: “It is the NDA chairman to take a call on admitting any party into NDA, but he will not welcome YSRCP since BJP and Jana Sena Party decided to fight jointly against it.”

His comments came in the wake of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana stating that YSRCP would not mind joining NDA in the interests of the State.

He said it was a routine for the Chief Minister of any State to meet the Prime Minister or the Home Minister and it did not mean that some alliance was in the works. If a Minister thought like that (about alliance) it was his problem, he said adding BJP was very clear that both TDP and YSRCP were very dangerous to Andhra Pradesh.

‘Rampant graft’

Both parties were indulging in rampant corruption. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was making mistakes whether it was sand policy or giving away freebies to the poor. While the poor must be supported, the revenues of the State should be increased to do it, but companies were leaving Andhra Pradesh, he said.

While the TDP government had borrowed ₹.2.5 crore, the YSRCP government had added another ₹.50,000 crore, he said.

Predicting that the State would fall in deep financial trouble, he said in future they would blame Mr. Modi for it but the Central government could only fulfil its legitimate responsibilities in financial matters.

Mr. Deodhar said the BJP as a party at both national and State level was committed to Amaravati as capital and it did not believe in capitals at various places.

Dig at Naidu

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu wasted an opportunity to develop capital in four years and backstabbed farmers. To solve the problem, YSRCP should expose corruption and instead it was politicising the issue. He wondered whether it was real love of the ruling party for Visakhapatnam, alleging both parties were indulging in corruption and using black money to win elections.

While Mr. Pawan Kalyan was an actor who turned into a politician, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was a politician turning into an actor, Mr. Deodhar said adding he was acting as if he was receiving calls from Amit Shah and assuring cadres that everything would be right.

BJP All-India Mahila Morcha in-charge D. Purandeswari, MLC P.V.N. Madhav and city president M. Ravindra were present.