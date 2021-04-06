BJP reneged on bifurcation promises: Thulasi Reddy

APCC working president N. Thulasi Reddy during a campaign for Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection, on Monday.

06 April 2021 00:48 IST

‘TDP, YSRCP never fought for the rights of State’

The Congress leaders campaigning for the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection on Monday alleged that the the State was enduring an economic downfall as the promises made to it during the bifurcation were not kept by the BJP-led Central government.

Accompanied by AICC member K. Prameelamma, APCC general secretary D. Rambhupal Reddy, party spokespersons P. Naveen Kumar Reddy and P. Chandrasekhar, APCC working president N. Thulasi Reddy took part in the campaign in M.R.Palle area.

Addressing the voters, Mr. Thulasi Reddy accused the BJP-led Centre of reneging on the promises made to Andhra Pradesh ahead of the bifurcation. “The TDP and YSRCP governments in State have failed in championing the cause. Even if voted to power in the byelection, the candidates from the three parties will only add up to the numbers, but will never fight for the State’s rights,” said Mr. Thulasi Reddy.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Tulasi Reddy explained that the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre had offered many ‘wholesome benefits’ to the State ahead of bifurcation—Special Category Status (SCS), Bundelkhand-like development package for the seven backward districts in Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra, and financial benefits worth ₹5 lakh crore including revenue deficit adjustment, Polavaram project, tax subsidies, assistance to the new capital, Dugarajapatnam port, Kadapa steel plant and thirteen national institutes.

“Had the promises been fulfilled in the last seven years, the Seemandhra region would have become a synonym for development,” Mr. Thulasi Reddy said.

Special Category Status

Referring to the BJP’s promise to accord the SCS to the State ahead of 2014 polls, he wondered how the party could now call the SCS issue ‘a closed chapter’ in Andhra Pradesh and promise the same to Puducherry.

Brushing aside the chances of regional parties claiming that they have a little or no say in the Lok Sabha elections, he appealed to the public to strengthen the hands of the Congress to help win the Tirupati bypoll.