BJP releases Telugu version of national election manifesto in Andhra Pradesh

April 24, 2024 03:31 am | Updated 03:31 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its election manifesto in Telugu language, highlighting the “Modi guarantees”. The 76-page manifesto outlines the development and achievements of the NDA government at the Centre during the last 10 years, and the promises it has made to the people.

Addressing the media here on April 23 (Tuesday), BJP Andhra Pradesh election joint in-charge Siddharth Nath Singh said that the Telugu version of the party’s national manifesto for the general elections was released.

“The impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on employment and the economy continues. However, the BJP government has achieved tremendous progress during its 10-year rule. As many as 10 crore women have benefited from the Nari Shakti. Muslim women are rallying behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making triple talaq a criminal offence,” he said.

He said the BJP was making “rapid strides towards the Uniform Civil Code”. The commitment of the BJP was to make every woman self-reliant. the BJP is planning to give loans to women and train them to earn more money as empowerment of women appears top on the agenda of the party, he said.

Explaining about the Lakhpati Didi scheme, Mr. Singh said that the scheme envisaging enabling women to earn more than ₹1 lakh per annum, aims at bringing 3 crore women under the programme.

The insurance facility for fishermen’s boats, exports through post offices, and encouraging MSMEs with Central government grants were some of the highlights of the manifesto, he said.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh, the BJP leader said that the YSRCP government was not giving the due credit to the Central government schemes. “The BJP will strive for implementing everything constitutionally possible for the development of Andhra Pradesh if the double-engine government is ensured,” he added.

BJP leaders Sadineni Yamini Sarma, Vetukuri Suryanarayana Raju, Perala Chandrasekhar and others were present.

