ADVERTISEMENT

BJP releases pamphlet on A.P.’s development during NDA regime in Centre

April 21, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

BJP election coordinator Perala Chandrasekhar released a pamphlet on the development that took place in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) during the NDA regime in the Centre and insisted that the State should have a ‘double-engine government’ that would give further boost to A.P. in the next five years. 

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government did nothing for the State and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had robbed the Centre of the credit which was due for it for the slew of schemes implemented in A.P.. Moreover, funds given to the State under various schemes were diverted. 

Mr. Chandrasekhar said that the Modi government did a lot for A.P.. Especially the Backward Classes (BC) benefited from a host of welfare schemes launched by the Centre, the poor gained access to affordable treatments and medicines for various diseases under the Ayushman Bharat Mission, 4,500 km-long highways were laid, a sum of ₹10,000 crore was spent on healthcare and many other things were implemented. 

The BJP did not neglect A.P. though it has no MLAs in the State. If people voted for the candidates fielded by the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance in the coming elections, much more could be done for the State that was hit hard by bifurcation, he added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US