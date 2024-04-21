GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP releases pamphlet on A.P.’s development during NDA regime in Centre

April 21, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

BJP election coordinator Perala Chandrasekhar released a pamphlet on the development that took place in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) during the NDA regime in the Centre and insisted that the State should have a ‘double-engine government’ that would give further boost to A.P. in the next five years. 

He said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government did nothing for the State and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had robbed the Centre of the credit which was due for it for the slew of schemes implemented in A.P.. Moreover, funds given to the State under various schemes were diverted. 

Mr. Chandrasekhar said that the Modi government did a lot for A.P.. Especially the Backward Classes (BC) benefited from a host of welfare schemes launched by the Centre, the poor gained access to affordable treatments and medicines for various diseases under the Ayushman Bharat Mission, 4,500 km-long highways were laid, a sum of ₹10,000 crore was spent on healthcare and many other things were implemented. 

The BJP did not neglect A.P. though it has no MLAs in the State. If people voted for the candidates fielded by the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance in the coming elections, much more could be done for the State that was hit hard by bifurcation, he added. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.