BJP rebuts allegations of YSRCP against Purandeswari’s family in Visakhapatnam drugs case

March 22, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has squarely blamed the State government and the State police for turning a blind eye to the import of drugs. The party also condemned the allegations levelled by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) that family members of the BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari were involved in the drugs case.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, BJP State spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sarma alleged that the YSRCP was trying to tarnish the image of Ms. Purandeswari’s family members in the case. Sandhya Marine was incorporated in 1992 by Prasada Rao, while Mr Veerabhadra Rao was its director. He was sent out following irregularities in the firm in 2005. Since then, Mr. Veerabhadra Rao had no association with that organisation. Also, he had no association with aquatica firm, for which Ms. Purandeswari’s son Hitesh is a director, Ms. Yamini said. Attempts are being made to tarnish the image of Ms. Purandeswari and her family members, Ms. Yamini alleged and adding that “the YSRCP is afraid of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) hence it was resorting to such false campaigns. The people are watching.”

The CBI intercepted a shipping container at Visakhapatnam Port. The drugs were reportedly found along with the cargo weighing about 25,000 kg was seized in the operation. The BJP sought to know what the State police were doing until the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) swung into action. The State police seem to be in a deep slumber. What would have been the fate of the youth and students if such a huge quantity of drugs reached them? The State government seems to be indifferent to the incident, she alleged.

The drug container was booked in the name of Koonam Veerabhadra Rao of Sandhya Aqua Limited. Huge cutouts of Veerabhadra Rao and his wife along with YSRCP leaders were seen at all places during the Sankranti celebrations. His brother Koonam Purnachandra Rao was closely associated with Y.V. Subba Reddy, who is the North Andhra regional coordinator. Hence, attempts were being made to save his skin, she alleged.