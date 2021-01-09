BJP ready for civic polls: Somu Veerraju

VIJAYAWADA

09 January 2021 13:14 IST

He said in a press release that the State Election Commission (SEC) should cancel its notification issued earlier.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the party was ready to face the local body elections and asserted that the election of up to 25% of the mandal parishad territorial constituencies (MPTCs) and zilla parishad territorial constituencies (ZPTCs) was a farce since the YSR Congress resorted to strong-arm tactics.

He said in a press release that the State Election Commission (SEC) should cancel its notification issued earlier. The same was conveyed to commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar in the all-party meeting held recently, he said.

The SEC has issued an order for holding elections to Gram Panchayats but has not annulled the previous notification, Mr. Veerraju said.

Advertising

Advertising