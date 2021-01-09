Andhra Pradesh

BJP ready for civic polls: Somu Veerraju

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the party was ready to face the local body elections and asserted that the election of up to 25% of the mandal parishad territorial constituencies (MPTCs) and zilla parishad territorial constituencies (ZPTCs) was a farce since the YSR Congress resorted to strong-arm tactics.

He said in a press release that the State Election Commission (SEC) should cancel its notification issued earlier. The same was conveyed to commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar in the all-party meeting held recently, he said.

The SEC has issued an order for holding elections to Gram Panchayats but has not annulled the previous notification, Mr. Veerraju said.

