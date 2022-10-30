BJP reaches out to Scheduled Castes in Jagan’s home district of Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh

BJP SC Morcha leaders led by State president G. Devanand interacting with members of the Scheduled Castes community in Kadapa on Sunday, as part of the ‘Basti Sampark Abhiyan’ programme.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the banner of its Scheduled Castes Morcha, accused the State government of meting out gross injustice to the community by allegedly diverting funds to the tune of ₹25,000 crore sanctioned by the Centre exclusively for their welfare.

As part of its nationwide ‘Basti Sampark Abhiyan’, a campaign meant to tour the hamlets and colonies inhabited by the SC community, a team led by SC Morcha’s State president Gudise Devanand reached Masapeta in Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s home district of Kadapa, where they received an encouraging response from the crowd.

The leaders explained the schemes announced by the Centre for the benefit of the community, which they alleged had hardly percolated to the colonies due to the ‘rampant diversion’ by the State government.

‘Stop conversion’

In a significant demand, the Morcha sought the government’s role in preventing forced conversion of Scheduled Caste members and wanted those who had converted to other faiths to be recognised as Backward Classes. “The real Scheduled Castes should get justice under the legal framework,” said Mr. Devanand.

“The government has not released any funds to the SC Corporation, nor released any loans or created employment opportunities for Dalit youths in the last three years. More so, it had no qualms in diverting the funds released by the Central government,” alleged the Morcha’s State general secretary Meesala Premkumar.

Alleging that there was rise in land grabbing, atrocities against Dalits, muzzling of the poor man’s voice in Kadapa district and a proliferation of the sand mafia, the SC Morcha’s Rayalaseema zonal in-charge Nagaraju, district in-charge S. Guravaiah and district president D. Venkateswarlu urged the community to ‘wake up to the reality’.

BJP State executive member Balakrishna Yadav, OBC State coordinator Padma Bai and Kadapa Assembly constituency coordinator G. Lakshman Rao demanded that the State government immediately release ₹3,000 crore to the corporations named after the SC communities and improve infrastructure in Dalit colonies.