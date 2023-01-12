HamberMenu
BJP protests TTD’s decision to hike room rentals

January 12, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
BJP leaders staging a protest at the Collector’s office in Srikakulam on Thursday.

BJP leaders staging a protest at the Collector’s office in Srikakulam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders staged a protest near the Collector’s office in Srikakulam on January 12 (Thursday) against the decision of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to increase the room rentals.

Participating in the protest, BJP Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao demanded that the TTD must withdraw the decision, saying that the steep hike would put heavy financial burden on the devotees.

Speaking to media, he said, “The TTD should not think in commercial lines as many pilgrims cannot afford to pay room rents up to ₹1,700 per day. Moreover, equal amount needs to be deposited.”.

BJP State Executive Body member Attada Ravi Babji said that the BJP would continue protest till the TTD withdraws the decision. Later, a BJP delegation submitted a representation to the officials in the Collector’s office.

