BJP protests against article in ‘Sapthagiri’

Objecting to what it called ‘distorted portrayal’ of Rama’s son Kusa in the TTD magazine, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a demonstration here on Tuesday.

The dharna staged in front of the TTD’s Sri Kodandarama temple was against an article in the TTD magazine ‘Sapthagiri’ by an eighth standard student under the head ‘Balavakku’. The article that appeared in April 2020 issue mentions Lava as Rama’s biological son and Kusa as born out of magical powers of Valmiki, while Sita was staying at the latter’s hermitage.

Leading the dharna, BJP State secretary and TTD former trust board member G. Bhanuprakash Reddy wondered how the magazine could spread such information among the devout. He demanded an explanation from the management and the magazine’s editor.