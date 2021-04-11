BJP proposes ‘Dharmacharya Mandali’ for management of temples

It also promises to release TTD from ‘clutches of government’

Ahead of the byelection to the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP has revealed its trump card on the issue of management of Hindu temples in the State.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju, along with JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, candidate K. Ratna Prabha, and general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy, released the party’s manifesto here on Sunday.

The manifesto proposes a ‘Dharmacharya Mandali’, with specific reference to Tirumala and replicable across the State.

The party, which has always been critical of the interference of the State government in the daily affairs of the religious institutions, announced to release the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) from the “clutches of the government” and form an authorised body of seers to guide and monitor its affairs.

This, the manifesto said, would be replicated and applied to all the Hindu temples in the State.

‘Spiritual capital’

With a promise to make Tirupati the spiritual capital of the world, the party also proposed in the manifesto to curtail propagation of other religions and take steps to perpetuate traditional practices, culture, art, music and dance forms flourish.

The party recalled the Centre’s efforts to develop Tirupati as a modern city by infusing funds from Smart City Corporation, establishment of national institutes like the IIT, IISER, Indian Culinary Institute and development of national highways, railway stations and sea ports on global standards.

Even while preserving the traditional practices such as Kalamkari and handicrafts that were endemic to the constituency, priority would be accorded to upskilling the artisans, Mr. Narasimha Rao observed.

Similarly, critical care hospitals would be established in Chittoor and Nellore districts, the party promised.

For the farmers, the BJP promised modernisation of market yards, establishment of cold storage facilities, micro irrigation facility and low-cost debts to cattle and sheep rearers.

Targeting the coastal areas, the party promised Kisan credit cards to fishermen families, development of Pulicat lake and fishing harbours.