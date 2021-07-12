BJP presses for all-party meet on Krishna water issue

ANANTAPUR

12 July 2021 01:25 IST

Why is the CM not talking to media, says party leader

The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) would bring pressure on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to call for an all-party meeting to discuss the Krishna water dispute to ensure water is not illegally taken by Telangana, said party’s State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

The party leaders will picket the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar Projects to register their protest against the illegal tapping of the Krishna water for generating power, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

At a press conference here on Sunday, when asked to comment on the statement of BJP Telangana State president that Telangana should have got 575 tmcft out of the 811 tmcft available from Krishna basin, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that the A.P. unit of the party was not bothered about the comments of their party leaders in Telangana.

Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had ‘entered into a secret agreement’ with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the sharing of Krishna water and that Mr. Jagan was fooling people here by remaining silent on the issue.

“Why doesn’t the CM talk to the media or call for an all-party meeting on the issue? We need to question as to why the A.P. government did not use the police force to stop the TS from lifting the gates,” he said.

What has stopped the A.P. Ministers from visiting the projects on Krishna where water was being illegally released for power generation at the cost of Rayalaseema’s needs, the BJP leader said. “Let all other parties talk about the injustice being done to Rayalaseema and coastal regions,” said Mr. Vishnuvardhan, and wondered as to why the TDP and Congress were silent on the issue.