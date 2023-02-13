BJP predicts early polls in Andhra Pradesh should YSRCP win all MLC seats

February 13, 2023 06:56 am | Updated 06:56 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The YSR Congress Party will dissolve the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly and go for early elections should it win all MLC seats, predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Y. Sathya Kumar.

At a press conference on Sunday, Mr. Sathya Kumar alleged that development had come to a standstill in the State. He said none of the YSRCP leaders discussed about development works and when questioned about it, they blamed the earlier TDP regime for all the existing ills in the State.

Citing examples, he said the ruling party was shirking responsibility for the delay in the completion of the Pulichintala project or the failure to attract investments in the State.

“Even the funds being given by the Centre for welfare schemes are not being utilised for the purpose,” he said, adding that not a single house had been inaugurated so far under the Jagananna Housing scheme, even after three and a half years.

‘Never neglected A.P.’

He said the BJP had never neglected the State as was being alleged by the YSRCP. “The BJP government at the Centre gave grants worth thousands of crores for various schemes, which have been renamed by the State government, without acknowledging the Centre’s role, he alleged.

The BJP leader accused the ruling party leaders of disbursing inducements to the teachers and graduates constituency voters for West and East Rayalaseema Graduates Constituencies.

‘Fake votes registered’

He said fake votes were registered using fake documents for the upcoming MLC elections. only to win the MLC elections. He claimed that government employees, graduates and teachers still have faith in their party.

The State official representative Duddakunta Venkateswara Reddy and district president Srinivasulu were present at the conference.