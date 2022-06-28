BJP poll agent’s wife accuses YSRCP leader of ‘misbehaving’ with her

A middle-aged woman, wife of an opposition Bharatiya Janata party agent during the byelection in Atmakur Assembly constituency, complained to the police that a leader of the ruling YSR Congress Party had assaulted her as her husband worked for the opposition party.

Padmamma from Gollapalli village complained that local YSRCP leader, Hazarathiah, and his men came to her house in rage and pulled her by her hair and allegedly assaulted her reportedly upset with her husband working as poll agent for the saffron party. A case was registered under IPC Sections 323, 342, 506 and 509 read with IPC 34 by the Chejerla police, who launched a probe after taking her complaint on file.

Meanwhile, taking note of the unsavoury incident, BJP State president Somu Veerraju consoled the woman over phone and urged the police to ensure stern punishment for the culprits.