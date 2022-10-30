BJP plans to undertake 10,000 padayatras to strengthen party base in Andhra Pradesh

The BJP will support decentralisation, but is opposed to the confusion being created with the three-capital proposal, says party State president Somu Veerraju

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise 10,000 padayatras in all mandals, villages, and towns in the months to come with a view to strengthening the party at the grassroots level, according to party State president Somu Veerraju.

“The recent street-corner meetings have evoked a good response from the people. It has helped us receive a feedback on the Central government’s schemes. Now, we are planning local padayatras,” Mr. Veerraju told The Hindu.

Hoping that the BJP would come to power in Andhra Pradesh as people were fed up with the ruling YSRCP government, Mr. Veerraju said, “The YSRCP has completely ignored development of the North Andhra region. Funds have not been allocated for irrigation projects such as Vamsadhara, Thotapalli and Tarakarama Teertha Sagar. But it talks about the region’s bright future with the establishment of Executive capital in Visakhapatnam. Mere shifting the capital will not benefit the erstwhile Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.”

“The BJP will support decentralisation, but is opposed to the confusion being created with the three-capital proposal,” he said.

The YSRCP had supported Amaravati as the capital when it was in the Opposition, but changed it stand on coming to power for political gain, and by doing so, it whipped up regional feelings, Mr. Veerraju said.

He also hoped that the party would win the North Andhra Graduate MLC seat being currently represented by P.V.N. Madhav. He said that educated people would always support the Modi-led government at the Centre.