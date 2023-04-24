BJP plans to release a ‘charge-sheet’ against YSRCP govt. within a month

April 24, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in its State-level general body meeting held in Guntur on April 24 ( Monday), decided to release a ‘charge-sheet, compiling all the failures of’ the YSRCP government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, within a month.

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president made this announcement at the general body meeting attended by party national secretary and State co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar, national joint general secretary Siva Prakash among others.

The party would collect the information to be included in the charge-sheet from May 5 to 13, Mr. Veerraju said and alleged that the YSRCP government had failed in properly utilising the funds released by the Central government.

“The Centre gave ₹5,000 crore for the development of roads in rural areas and released more than ₹40,000 crore for housing scheme for the poor. But the YSRCP government has failed in constructing the houses. The Centre deposited ₹8,000 crore to the accounts of the village panchayats, but the State government diverted it,” alleged Mr. Veerraju.

‘Amaravati is only capital’

He observed that Amaravati was the only capital of Andhra Pradesh. “We stressed upon the same in the Parliament as well. We are committed to the development of Amaravati and as part of it, the Central government has provided funds for the construction of the capital city. The Central institutions did not set up their office infrastructure in Amaravati as the YSRCP government did not construct the capital city,” he said.

Sunil Deodhar accused the YSRCP government of diverting the taxpayers’ money to pastors. “Converted Christians are being given appointments in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) while the Hindus are being neglected. The government has converted Telugu medium schools into English medium schools with a hidden agenda. Moreover, the State is on the verge of a financial crisis,” he said.

Referring to political alliance, Mr. Deodhar said, “The Jana Sena Party is our ally and we are working in coordination with the JSP cadres.”

He also said that the change of Jinnah Tower Centre in Guntur was on the political agenda of the BJP. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is showing undue love towards Jinnah tower to attract the Muslim vote bank,” he said.