BJP plans State-wide protests tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA

21 May 2021 23:28 IST

‘Govt. failed to contain spread of COVID-19’

The BJP will stage protests across the State on May 23 against the government’s “anti-people policies” and its “failure to contain the spread of COVID-19,” according to party general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

Addressing the media on Friday, Mr. Reddy asserted that much of what the government had said about the COVID-19 control measures turned out to be “empty rhetoric.”

The government made wrong claims that it reserved beds for patients in 514 private hospitals.

Neither the Chief Minister nor the Ministers were concerned about the plight of the patients in the government hospitals, which lacked the required bed strength, and their exploitation in the private hospitals.

Particularly, poor people had nowhere to go in the current scenario, he said.

Mr. Reddy alleged that life-saving drugs were being sold at exorbitant rates in the black market, and the government was reluctant to take over the private hospitals as a majority of them were owned by MPs, MLAs, or their relatives.

The government boasted of its 2021-22 Budget as people-oriented in spite of the meagre allocations to several sectors, he said, adding that the High Court had rightly cancelled the MPTC and ZPTC elections as norms were flouted blatantly and the elections were marred by violence.