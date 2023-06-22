BJP plans door-to-door campaign in Andhra Pradesh to highlight Central schemes

June 22, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will undertake an intensive door-to-door campaign to highlight the development and welfare initiatives of the party-led government at the Centre, its national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam has said.

Gearing up the party cadres for the mass contact programme, Mr. Dushyant Kumar told the media that the party would seek suggestions from the people to fine-tune the implementation of the Central schemes so that the benefits reached the targeted groups in the State.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is popular not only in India, but also across the globe,” he said while referring to the participation of Mr. Modi in the International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said providing two doses of coronavirus vaccines to all free of cost was a ‘big achievement’. Believing in the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam‘, vaccines were provided to the needy globally, he added.

Describing the opposition parties coming together ahead of the 2024 elections as an ‘opportunistic move‘, he said the people would not believe those with a track record of corruption. He claimed that the BJP had provided a ‘corruption-free‘ government at the Centre.

Dig at YSRCP

“The people of Andhra Pradesh are upset with the corrupt Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which affixed its tag to Central welfare schemes. The people are waiting to show the YSRCP the doors. It is unfortunate the YSRCP has diverted the Central funds for other purposes, denying the benefits to the people,” said Mr. Dushyant Kumar.

Asked whether the BJP would fight the next Assembly elections alone in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Dushyant Kumar said, ‘‘It is too early to say. The Party Parliamentary Board will take a call on tie-ups at an appropriate time.”

He expressed confidence that the BJP would come to power in Telangana in the next Assembly elections as all sections of the people were upset with the ‘inept‘ Chandrashekar Rao government. “Scams are coming to light every now and then in that State,” he said.

Joined by BJP State executive member and educationist N. Surya Kalyan Chakravarthy, he held a meeting with elite sections of people including doctors and lawyers in Ongole on Wednesday.

BJP State Vice-President P. Surendra Reddy, former MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy and party Prakasam district president P.V. Siva Reddy were among those who took part in the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.