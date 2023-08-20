BJP plans constituency level meetings from September to strengthen party from grass root level

August 20, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to organise constituency level meetings in all 19 Assembly constituencies of Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Parvatipuram from first week of September, 2023 with a view to strengthen the party from grass root level ahead of 2024 general elections. The party which unsuccessfully contested all 19 seats in 2019 general elections is hopeful to register electoral victories this time. BJP new General Secretary and North Andhra campaign in-charge of Union government schemes Sagi Kasi Viswanatha Raju has been holding series of meetings with leaders of respective districts to identify strengthens and weaknesses in various constituencies.

He indicated that the Party President D. Purandeswari would visit districts of North Andhra region very soon to elicit views of the local leaders. “The party has taken many leaders of this region into State Committee. They will be assigned to give top priority to highlight the Union government schemes which are currently being project as State government programmes by YSRCP government,” said Mr. Viswanatha Raju who is also independent director of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

BJP Srikakulam District President Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao said that the party had become very strong in rural areas too as many sarpanches of other parties were joining BJP. “Our recent protest with sarpanches over the diversion of 14thand 15th Finance Commission caught the attention of everyone. Many local public representatives will join BJP in the presence of Ms.Purandeswari very soon,” he added.

BJP State spokesperson Pudi Tirupati Rao said that people who were completely fed up with policies of YSRCP and TDP were keen to vote for BJP in 2023 general elections. “BJJP which did not have strength in Bengal and North Eastern States a few years ago is now playing key role in those States. Similarly, the party would get its strength in A.P. too very soon,” he added.