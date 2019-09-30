BJP plans a series of protests against State govt.

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana announced that the party would stage protests against the government’s alleged indifference to various problems, starting with demonstrations outside the Collectorates against the non-implementation of the stipulated 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the village secretariats on October 4.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, Mr. Lakshminarayana said the party would go to the people with begging bowls on October 7 demanding that the government make sand available in order to restore the livelihood of lakhs of construction workers.

The party leaders would visit Polavaram project and meet people facing displacement on October 11 pressing for necessary remedial action by the government.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said the YSR Congress Party was making personal allegations against BJP leaders who questioned various injustices but the national party would not give up its fight for development and welfare of people.

Service activities

The BJP would conduct various service activities from October 2 till the 30th marking the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation. BJP national and State leaders would participate in the event across the State.