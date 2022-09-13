BJP plans 5,000 public meetings for Modi’s birthday in A.P.

Blood donation and health camps to be held as part of ‘Seva Pakhwara’ between September 17 and October 2

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit has chalked out plans to organise 5,000 public meetings across in the State, as part of the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi between September 17 and October 2.

Party State president Somu Veerraju on Tuesday told the media that the BJP would celebrate the Prime Minister’s birthday as ‘Seva Pakhwara’ (service fortnight) across the country.

The A.P. unit of the party has planned a series of programmes including blood donation camps and medical camps. Necessary aids and equipment such as artificial limbs would be distributed to the needy. The party will also run a year-long programme to make the country Tuberculosis (TB) free, as part of which everyone will adopt a TB patient and take care of him for one year, he said.

Mr. Veerraju said that the BJP was training about 50 candidates in each Assembly constituency in the State to address the public gatherings. The BJP plans to conduct 30 to 40 meetings in each Assembly constituency. The meetings would start from September 19, he said.

The BJP leader said programmes related to ‘Unity in Diversity’ and ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ would also be organised as part of the celebrations. Special events would be organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on September 25, he added.

Polavaram project

Referring to Polavaram project, Mr. Veerraju said that the YSRCP and the previous TDP governments were responsible for the damage done to the diaphragm wall. “Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu should focus on rectifying the mistakes, if any, instead of resorting to mudslinging,” said Mr. Veerraju.

Praja Poru

Taking a dig at the YSRCP government, the BJP leader said the party would ‘enlighten the people on corruption during the YSRCP tenure’ during the ‘Praja Poru’ programme. “The BJP will highlight Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s utter failure in implementation of electoral promises, poor governance and etc. It is unfortunate that the sarpanches are being forced to beg for funds,” said Mr, Veerraju.