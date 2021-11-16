BJP planning strategy to come to power in A.P. in 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Monday.

CHITTOOR

16 November 2021 00:59 IST

Amit Shah holds deliberations with party leaders

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary D. Purandeswari on Monday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had given clear directions to the party cadres in Andhra Pradesh to go ahead with an action plan to capture the power in 2024 Assembly elections.

The BJP leaders Ms. Purandeswari, party State president Somu Veerraju, MPs Sujana Chowdary, and C.M. Ramesh, had a 90-minute-long deliberation with Mr. Shah in Tirupati.

Briefing the media about the discussions, Ms. Purandeswari said Mr. Shah had instructed to the leaders to evolve a strategy to win 2024 elections in the State. “We have considered an action plan to strengthen the party, besides discussing the volatile political atmosphere in the State,” she said.

She said Mr. Shah had sought the party cadres to intensify their fight against the ‘anti-people’s policies’ of the YSRCP government, adding that various aspects of the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act were discussed.

“The Centre has already fulfilled 80% of the promises made to Andhra Pradesh in the Act. It was brought to the notice of Mr. Shah that elections in the State were being held in an undemocratic manner,” said Ms. Purandeswari.

Mr. Veerraju said Mr. Shah had asked the party leaders to utilise the adverse atmosphere among the public against the YSRCP government.

“We have discussed an action plan to invite important political leaders into the BJP,” he said, adding that Mr. Shah had set the priorities for rural development in the State.

Later, Mr. Shah visited the Kapileswara Swami temple in Tirupati, before flying to New Delhi.