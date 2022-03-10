 BJP perceives ‘Modi wave’ across States

‘Entire country happy with PM’s leadership’

BJP activists celebrating the party’s victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, in Tirupati on Thursday.

Rejoicing over the victory of the party in Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the leaders of the Tirupati unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said this was a precursor to a ‘pan-India Modi wave’.

Party workers gathered at the busy Nalugukalla Mandapam junction in the city on Thursday and celebrated the victory by beating drums, bursting crackers and distributing sweets to passersby.

District general secretary Ratakonda Viswanath hailed the voters for ‘rising above communal divisions and choosing the BJP which was synonymous with development’. Cultural wing convener G. Gopinath Reddy said the verdict proved that the entire country was happy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. District vice-president Anusha Ramakrishna said the BJP would register a comfortable win even if the opposition parties cobbled up an alliance.

Dharmic cell convener L. Munikrishna Yadav, Minority Morcha president S. Mastan, senior leaders K. Chandrababu and V. Subrahmanyam Yadav said the party would come to power from Kashmir to Tamil Nadu in the days to come.