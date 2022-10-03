BJP organises handicrafts and handlooms expo in Vijayawada

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 03, 2022 01:21 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)‘s artisan cell has organised a handicrafts and handloom exhibition in Vijayawada on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday. 

Inaugurating the expo, the party’s State president Somu Veerraju said the occasion was not just about garlanding his portraits or saying a few good words about him but also about following ideals espoused by Mahatma Gandhi. He said the Congress party was accustomed to doing such publicity stunts. 

The demand for Khadi increased tremendously after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, as he encouraged the ‘vocal for local’ campaign. It helped in realising the value of not only Khadi garments but also other Indian products. 

Mr. Veerraju said like Gandhi Nagar and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Vijayawada and Guntur could not evolve into twin cities in spite of having potential due to the lack of political will. The situation in Andhra Pradesh was worse because of the regional parties, he said. 

BJP leaders also paid tributes to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of his birthday.  

