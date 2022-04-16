BJP opposes ‘move’ to use Endowments funds for Collectorates 

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has alleged that the government has decided to utilise the Endowments Department funds for the establishment and functioning of the new District Collectorates, and has demanded that the proposal be shelved.

In a press release, Mr. Veerraju said that the government should rethink on drawing from the funds that belonged to the Hindu temples to meet the requirements of the Collectorates, and insisted that it was in flagrant violation of norms.

Referring to the Amma Vodi scheme, Mr. Veerraju objected to the imposition of several conditions, including the one related to power usage that would render the beneficiaries ineligible if their monthly consumption crossed 300 units.