BJP opens ‘permanently closed’ doors to Chandrababu Naidu, invites TDP to join NDA

February 08, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

After parting ways with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2018, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is all set to join the alliance if the developments in New Delhi are any indication.

Further, the TDP is likely to have an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the general elections.

The doors, which were “permanently closed” for the TDP, are apparently wide open for it now in the wake of political developments.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi late on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, there were speculations that the BJP and TDP had arrived at an understanding over seat-sharing in Andhra Pradesh. There were reports that the BJP told the TDP that it would contest in seven Lok Sabha and 30 Assembly constituencies in the ensuing elections. But, neither of them have confirmed it.

‘Seat-sharing not discussed’

“They (the BJP) have invited us to join the NDA. The discussions are on the State and national-level political developments. The deliberations also include State finances and development. We are yet to discuss seat-sharing. In the next round of meetings, the issue will be discussed,” said a TDP leader who is close to Mr. Naidu and privy to the discussions.

A BJP national leader, who didn’t want to be quoted, dismissed reports that the BJP-TDP discussed the seat-sharing issue. Primarily, it was to invite the TDP to join the NDA.

The BJP is inviting all the NDA partners who have parted ways in the last couple years. Janata Dal United (JDU) president Nitish Kumar was back in the NDA fold. Similarly, the TDP was invited. “The seat-sharing will take some more time,” the BJP leader said.

Mr. Naidu had quit the NDA and launched a campaign against the BJP in the run-up to the 2019 elections. He had even joined hands with the Congress party and shared dais in New Delhi with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Mr. Shah, who was BJP national president in 2019, said the doors of the NDA were permanently closed for Mr. Naidu and that the TDP would never ever be allowed into the alliance. He also dubbed Mr. Naidu as the “U-turn CM of the country.”

The Jana Sena Party (JSP), which had contested with the support of the Left parties and others in 2019, joined hands with the BJP soon after the general election results.

The BJP-JSP alliance is intact until JSP chief Pawan Kalyan unilaterally announced that his party was forging alliance with the TDP, and hoped the BJP to support it. Mr. Pawan Kalyan announced the alliance soon after meeting Mr. Naidu at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.

Since then, the A.P. BJP leaders have been asserting that the BJP-JSP alliance is intact. Now, with Mr. Naidu meeting Mr. Shah, the BJP and TDP-JSP are likely to have an alliance, or understanding in the coming elections.

