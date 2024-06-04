BJP opens its account in Srikakulam district

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Nadukuditi Eswara Rao emerged victorious from Etcherla Assembly constituency of Srikakulam district. He defeated YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate and sitting MLA Gorle Kirankumar with a comfortable majority. The Etcherla Assembly segment is part of Vizianagaram Parliament seat.

Mr. Eswara Rao, who is also president of BJP Vizianagaram district and chairman of NER Group of Educational Institutions, came to limelight with his devotional and service activities. Initially, the Telugu Desam party (TDP) was reluctant to allocate the Etcherla seat to BJP, as the party has a strong grip over the constituency.

However, BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari convinced their alliance partner and Mr. Eswara Rao was offered the Etchela Assembly seat. Speaking to media, he said that the victory of the alliance parties would ensure development for both Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.