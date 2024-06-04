GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP opens its account in Srikakulam district

Published - June 04, 2024 07:07 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP Etcherla Assembly segment winner N. Eswara Rao at a counting centre in Srikakulam on Tuesday.

BJP Etcherla Assembly segment winner N. Eswara Rao at a counting centre in Srikakulam on Tuesday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Nadukuditi Eswara Rao emerged victorious from Etcherla Assembly constituency of Srikakulam district. He defeated YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate and sitting MLA Gorle Kirankumar with a comfortable majority. The Etcherla Assembly segment is part of Vizianagaram Parliament seat.

Mr. Eswara Rao, who is also president of BJP Vizianagaram district and chairman of NER Group of Educational Institutions, came to limelight with his devotional and service activities. Initially, the Telugu Desam party (TDP) was reluctant to allocate the Etcherla seat to BJP, as the party has a strong grip over the constituency.

However, BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari convinced their alliance partner and Mr. Eswara Rao was offered the Etchela Assembly seat. Speaking to media, he said that the victory of the alliance parties would ensure development for both Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

