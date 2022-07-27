Andhra Pradesh

BJP only political alternative in Andhra Pradesh, says Somu Veerraju 

BJP leaders offering a cake to State president Somu Veerraju at the party office in Vijayawada on July 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI
G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA July 27, 2022 20:35 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 09:07 IST

The BJP is the only political alternative in Andhra Pradesh, and together with our ally, the Jana Sena Party (JSP), we will evolve a strategy to strengthen our base in the State, says BJP State president Somu Veerraju.

Mr. Veerraju, who completed two years in the post, was addressing the media on Wednesday. Earlier, party cadres burst crackers and felicitated him on the occasion.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Daring Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to speak openly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi either on Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh or Polavaram project, Mr. Veerraju said, on the one hand the State government was availing of funds and on the other demanding SCS.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both YSRCP and TDP were two faces of the same coin, he observed. Both failed in executing the Polavaram project, but used it to receive kickbacks, the BJP leader alleged.

Both the regional parties had looted the State by encouraging liquor and sand mafias, and pushed it into a debt trap, he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
politics
Read more...