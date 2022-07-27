BJP only political alternative in Andhra Pradesh, says Somu Veerraju 

Together with ally JSP, we will strengthen our base in State, he asserts

BJP leaders offering a cake to State president Somu Veerraju at the party office in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Together with ally JSP, we will strengthen our base in State, he asserts

The BJP is the only political alternative in Andhra Pradesh, and together with our ally, the Jana Sena Party (JSP), we will evolve a strategy to strengthen our base in the State, says BJP State president Somu Veerraju.

Mr. Veerraju, who completed two years in the post, was addressing the media on Wednesday. Earlier, party cadres burst crackers and felicitated him on the occasion.

Daring Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to speak openly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi either on Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh or Polavaram project, Mr. Veerraju said, on the one hand the State government was availing of funds and on the other demanding SCS.

Both YSRCP and TDP were two faces of the same coin, he observed. Both failed in executing the Polavaram project, but used it to receive kickbacks, the BJP leader alleged.

Both the regional parties had looted the State by encouraging liquor and sand mafias, and pushed it into a debt trap, he alleged.