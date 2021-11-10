BJP only alternative to YSRCP in State: Deodhar

NELLORE

10 November 2021 01:25 IST

‘Why is the Chief Minister not reducing taxes on petrol and diesel?’

Alleging that Andhra Pradesh is heading towards bankruptcy owing to the ‘misrule’ of the YSRCP government and the ‘huge corruption’ by the ruling party leaders, Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Sunil Deodhar on Tuesday said that the BJP-Jana Sena Party combine was the only alternative to the people

The main opposition TDP, a spent-force now, is shying away from polls, Mr. Deodhar told the media here. He exhorted the people to use the civic polls in Nellore and other places to ‘teach a lesson’ to the YSRCP.

“Having grossly mismanaged the State’s finances, the YSRCP government is not in a position even to pay salaries to the staff in time,” he alleged.

Referring to the fuel prices, Mr. Deodhar said the Centre had reduced the taxes on petrol and diesel. The fuel prices continued to remain high in Andhra Pradesh when compared to that of NDA-ruled States such as Karnataka and Puducherry.

“Even the Congress-ruled Punjab had slashed the VAT on petrol and diesel, but the YSRCP government remains adamant and is collecting ₹29.4 and ₹21.8 per litre of petrol and diesel respectively. Why is the Chief Minister not reducing the taxes in Andhra Pradesh? He should stop spreading falsehood on fuel prices and fool people,” said Mr. Deodhar.

The BJP leader alleged that despite the YSRCP government collecting ₹4 and ₹1 as cess for construction of the capital and laying roads respectively, no money had been spent for the same.

“People can learn dancing and aerobatics by travelling on the badly maintained roads in Andhra Pradesh,” he sarcastically said while referring to the ‘excellent condition’ of the national highways laid by the Centre.

Accusing the YSRCP of resorting to malpractice during Badvel bypoll by misusing the volunteers, Mr. Deodhar said the BJP would move the Election Commission of India.

Highlighting the various infrastructure projects sanctioned by the Centre including four flyovers in Nellore, he said that they remained a ‘non-starter because of the inept State government’.

“People should use the civic polls to express their thanks to then Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, now the Vice-President, for the initiatives taken by him to develop Nellore, where the BJP and JSP fought the polls together in 38 of the 54 wards,” he said.